Imran Khan on 'Delhi Belly' sequel talks: No way to reopen story without it feeling forced or artificial

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Actor Imran Khan says the team of "Delhi Belly" is yet to crack the idea for a sequel to the 2011 hit, even though he personally believes that there is no way to "reopen" the story.

"Delhi Belly", a dark action comedy, told the story of three scruffy, debt-ridden roommates -- journalist Tashi (Imran), photographer Nitin (Kunal Roy Kapur), and cartoonist Arup, (Vir Das) -- who accidentally get entangled with a mafia boss due to a mistaken package delivery.

The movie was directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Imran's uncle, superstar Aamir Khan, through his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

There have been many conversations about a follow-up movie but the team hasn't come up with a worthy idea, said Imran.

"I would be happy to venture into that space. But we have not made significant effort or progress towards ‘Delhi Belly’ sequel. All of us who’ve associated with the film at various points have had conversations about, ‘Could we (make it), how do we?’ but we’ve never come close to a good idea, or that is worthwhile,” the actor told PTI.

Personally, Imran believes the story of “Delhi Belly” is “complete”.

“The narrative is complete. They are three slackers, who got thrust into the middle of a situation, and they managed to escape for their lives. So, it’s all circumstance and coincidence that gets them into it and gets them out.

"I don't think there's an organic way to reopen this story and build on that story, without it feeling forced or artificial.” Released in July 2011, "Delhi Belly" stood out for its irreverent humour, which was a marked departure from the mainstream Hindi comedies of the time.

The movie also featured Poorna Jagannathan, Shenaz Treasurywala and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles and had a soundtrack composed by Ram Sampath that included hit songs such as “Bhaag DK Bose”, "Saigal Blues", "Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida" and "Bedardi Raja".

At a fan event last month, Aamir Khan and writer Akshat Verma said that a sequel to “Delhi Belly” is officially in the works. However, they didn't give any more details of the project.

Imran was most recently seen in a cameo appearance in comedian-actor Vir Das's directorial debut film "Happy Patel".