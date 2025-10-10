Imtiaz Ali collaborates with Applause Entertainment for his next

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has teamed up with Applause Entertainment for his next film, featuring a star-studded cast comprising Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah.

Set to hit the big screen on Baisakhi 2026, the film is produced by Applause Entertainment alongside Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment, according to a press release.

The film is currently in production. The team has recently finished its shooting schedule in Mumbai and will next travel to Punjab to resume the shooting.

Ali said the film has a large canvas but is personal.

"Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This is a film that I feel fortunate to be working on. It’s about what is left with us when everything else is lost. The love that refuses to be left behind guides us through the highs and lows of life and remains the everlasting song on our lips and smile in our hearts," he said in a statement.

"The film has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. In Applause Entertainment, we have found the ideal partners in thought and action to bring out the best in the film." Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, added, “Working with Imtiaz on an epic love story that spans time and space is the perfect match for Applause’s big screen ambition. A phenomenal cast set to AR Rahman’s Irshad Kamil’s musical brilliance, with the painterly strokes of a master filmmaker, this is truly a romance for the ages." PTI ATR ATR ATR