Imtiaz Ali's next feature film to release in June 2026

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's new film with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh has a new release date of June 12, 2026, the makers announced on Thursday.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the untitled movie was earlier scheduled for a release in theatres in April this year, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.

The yet-untitled movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely-loved Netflix film “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will also feature in the film, which has a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection. It went on floors in August 2025.

"This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country," Ali said in a statement.

The film will reunite the legendary trio of Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who have given some of their most memorable soundtracks in films like “Amar Singh Chamkila”, “Tamasha”, and “Rockstar”, among others.

It is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and Ali's frequent collaborator Mohit Choudhary.