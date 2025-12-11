In a first, Aparna Sen 'presents' film; matter of pride, says young director

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) In her first such initiative, ace filmmaker Aparna Sen is 'presenting' an upcoming Bengali film by a young director who said it is matter of pride for him.

A successful film personality often ‘presents' a movie made by another, lending his or her name to help the movie reach a wider audience. In such cases, the presenter is not necessarily involved in the day-to-day production like a producer or director.

Sen is presenting 'Adamya' (The Unbroken), written and directed by Ranjan Ghosh. The movie is a thriller set against the landscape of the Sunderbans.

"It is a matter of pride that Aparna Sen is presenting our film, something she has never done before," said Ghosh who had previously been associated in developing the script of Sen's 2011 movie 'Iti Mrinalini'.

"The theme of the film has apparently resonated with her," said the young director.

'Adamya' is built upon a 23-year-old man, Palash, who is on the run after a political assassination attempt goes wrong. As the hunter becomes the hunted, the narrative explores the shifting ideology of the youth in the face of rising inequities and corporate land grabs.

Earlier, film maker Srijit Mukherjea had presented a film of another director.