In difficult situations, I listen to my inner voice: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone says in difficult situations, she focuses on her “inner voice” and stands by what she believes in.

In the interview with Vogue Arabia, Padukone was asked what keeps her balanced, to which she said, “What keeps me balanced is just being truthful, authentic. Whenever I'm faced with complicated or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium.” The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the Cartier event in Stockholm, Sweden.

Padukone’s comments come in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's “Spirit” due to creative differences though there was never any official confirmation of Padukone’s involvement in the film.

"Spirit” is Vanga's follow-up to "Animal". It is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The controversy began last week when reports in the media emerged that Padukone had exited the film. The makers officially announced that actor Tripti Dimri has been cast as the leading lady opposite Prabhas.

A day before Padukone's latest interview, Vanga shared a cryptic post on his social media, calling out an actor for playing “dirty pr games”.

Without taking any names, the director posted a lengthy tweet on his X handle and wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us.

"But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for," he said in the post.

“As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much...Khundak me billi khamba noche,” Vanga had said. PTI KKP SKY SKY