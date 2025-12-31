New Delhi: Dharmendra, Asrani, Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal... 2025 was the year that Indian cinema lost some of its brightest and best, those who have passed away but will live on through their work in the movies that mirror the concerns of an evolving India.

Here are some who we said goodbye to:

Dharmendra

One of the most loved stars with a filmography that featured classics such as "Sholay", "Anupama" and "Chupke Chupke", Dharmendra's death just days before his 90th birthday marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra died on November 24 after being in and out of hospital for over a month. Fans of Dharmendra, who is still considered one of the most good looking stars that the Hindi cinema ever produced, will get to see his last performance in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis". The film releases on January 1, 2026.

Manoj Kumar

A close friend of Dharmendra from his days of struggle and a star who redefined patriotic movies in Hindi cinema with films such as "Upkar", "Purab Aur Paschim" and "Kranti", Manoj Kumar died on April 4 this year after prolonged illness. He was 87.

Both Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar shared a close bond and Dharmendra once revealed that he had almost abandoned his acting dreams but Manoj Kumar convinced him to stay back in Mumbai.

Govardhan Asrani

In the year that "Sholay" completed 50 glorious years of its release, the industry lost two of its most famous stars in the death of Dharmendra and Asrani.

Asrani, who memorably played the jailor with a colonial hangover in the early part of the movie, was 84. Not just "Sholay", Asrani left an indelible mark as a character artist in a series of movies, most memorably in "Chupke Chupke", "Abhimaan" and "Baton Baton Mein". He had a long innings of over 300 films in Hindi cinema.

Kamini Kaushal

One of Hindi cinema's most educated and earliest female stars, Kamini Kaushal died on November 14 at the age of 98. Kaushal, who worked with all the top stars of her era but most prominently with Dilip Kumar in "Shaheed", "Nadiya Ke Paar" and "Shabnam", began her career with 1946 film "Neecha Nagar". Other than movies, Kaushal was also an avid puppeteer and a writer.

Zubeen Garg

Singer and Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death at the age of 52 brought an unprecedented outpouring of grief from public in the state with lakhs attending his last rites. Garg, who had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, died while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Satish Shah

The "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron" actor, who was loved for his roles in movies as well as TV shows, died due to kidney failure on October 25. He was 74. The actor memorably played Indravardhan opposite Ratna Pathak Shah in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" and professor Rasai in Shah Rukh Khan's "Main Hoon Na".

B. Saroja Devi

Legendary South Indian actor whose work spanned Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies, B Saroja Devi was known for her strong presence on the screen. She featured in movies such as "Paasamalar", "Kalyana Parisu", "Enga Veettu Pillai", "Palum Pazhamum", "Mahakavi Kalidasa", "Kittur Chennamma", "Jagadeka Veeruni Katha". She acted opposite MGR in over 20 films.

Sandhya Shantaram

A popular star of yesteryear Hindi and Marathi cinema, Sandhya Shantaram died at the age of 94 in October. Her most noted films are "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje", "Do Aankhen Barah Haath", "Navrang" and "Pinjra" -- all directed by popular filmmaker and husband V Shantaram.

Shefali Jariwala

Popular TV actor Shefali Jariwala shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track "Kaanta Laga", and also appeared on several reality shows like "Bigg Boss", "Nach Baliye". Her untimely death at the age of 42 shocked fans.

Pankaj Dheer

Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in B R Chopra's "Mahabharat" and king Shivdutt in fantasy drama "Chandrakanta", died on October 15 following a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Sulakshana Pandit

Renowned singer and actress from Hindi cinema Sulakshana Pandit, known for her voice and roles in films of 1970s, passed away at 71 in November. She was the sister of actor Vijayta Pandit and famous music composer duo Jatin-Lalit.