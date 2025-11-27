IN10 Media Network rebrands as The EPIC Company

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) IN10 Media Network on Thursday announced its transformation into The EPIC Company, unveiling a bold new identity that reflects its evolution into a tech-enabled storytelling enterprise.

The announcement coincides with the company’s tenth anniversary marking a decade of creating culturally rooted, globally resonant stories for audiences in India and across the world, stated a press release.

The EPIC channel has expanded into a multi-format, multi-platform ecosystem of 14 diverse brands. The rebrand signals the company’s vision for a platform-agnostic content engine, creating and distributing films, series, documentaries, shorts, audio formats, and digital-native storytelling.

The new EPIC Company logo was unveiled in the presence Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group; Krishna Kumar Pittie, Founder & Chairman, Pittie Group; Prasanth Kumar, Chief Executive Officer – South Asia, WPP Media; Shashi Sinha, Executive Chairman, IPG Mediabrands India; and Ajit Varghese, Partner & Group CEO – Media & OOH, Madison World.

"We have always believed that great stories can come from anywhere and belong everywhere. This transformation is not just a visual refresh; it is a mindset shift: from being platform-led to creation-led, and from being a platform network to becoming a storytelling universe," said Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, The EPIC Company.

The newly revealed logo embodies this transformation. The three-dimensional frame around the word "EPIC" represents a creative window into the stories the company intends to bring to life across screens and platforms, a release said here.

At the event, the company also introduced its unified content philosophy, a blueprint for a storytelling ecosystem that adapts to personal tastes, reaches audiences everywhere, and operates through an integrated creative-and-technology engine what the company defines as a "24/7 story factory with zero downtime." "This is not a pipeline. It's a power plant," added Pittie.