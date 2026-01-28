Inclusion not charity: cinema urged to lead India's accessability movement at SIFFCY

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Cinema is a uniquely powerful medium to build empathy and dismantle prejudice, Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said during her speech at the 12th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

Addressing a gathering of policymakers, diplomats, filmmakers, educators, and young audiences, Nanda said cinema can play a powerful role when children see protagonists with disabilities portrayed not as objects of pity or inspiration, but as fully realised human beings.

"Inclusion is not a matter of charity or compassion; it is a matter of rights," she said.

Echoing the festival's global spirit, Kimmo Ladevirta, Ambassador of Finland, spoke of cinema’s ability to bridge distances between countries and cultures. He introduced a selection of Finnish short films and a children’s fantasy feature, including the big screen showcase of animated film "Moomins" for the first time at SIFFCY. The cartoons are celebrating their 80th anniversary.

Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia, said SIFFCY played a major role in children’s cinema landscape in India and is a vital international platform for nurturing creativity and cultural exchange.

Emphasising this year’s focus on inclusion, diversity, accessibility, and equity, Luup shared that Estonia is participating with six short films made by children, including works by Ukrainian refugee children currently living in Estonia.

Santanu Mishra, Chairman, SIFFCY, and Co-founder of Smile Foundation, said that childhood is a decisive phase where empathy and social awareness take root, and cinema serves as a gentle yet powerful medium to shape more compassionate worldviews.

Jitendra Mishra, Festival Director, SIFFCY, and President, CIFEJ UNICEF (2025–27), added that the film gala creates a shared cultural space where young audiences engage with diverse stories reflecting global realities and aspirations.

SIFFCY, an initiative of Smile Foundation, will run till Wednesday to February 3. The non-ticketed event will showcase 150 films from more than 35 countries with a special focus on Poland and The Netherlands.

The festival is organised in partnership with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and the Delegation of the European Union to India.