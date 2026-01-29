Incredibly grateful that world spoke up for me: Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino's criticism

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor Paul Dano has opened up about filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s recent criticism of his acting, saying he was grateful to his peers and fans who publicly came to his defence.

Talking to Variety, Dano said the wave of support following Tarantino’s remarks was “really nice”.

“That was really nice. I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to," Dano said.

Tarantino had criticised Dano while discussing his favourite films of the 21st century on author Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast in December.

While ranking filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 period epic "There Will Be Blood", which featured the actor alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, at number five, Tarantino said the film would have ranked higher if not for Dano’s performance.

"(Dano) is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. (Daniel) is eating him (alive). Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. Daniel Day-Lewis shows that he doesn’t need a strong foil. The movie needs it. He doesn’t need anything. It’s supposed to be a two-hander and it’s not!... you put him with the the weakest f***ing actor in SAG?" Tarantino had said.

During the podcast, Tarantino had also criticised the acting of Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard.

His remarks prompted strong reactions from across the film industry.

Day-Lewis released a statement, saying Dano was among “the best and most talented actors of his generation”.

Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Dano on Anderson’s 2014 movie "Inherent Vice", praised the actor on social media as “an incredibly gifted, versatile actor” and “a gentleman”.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves, who directed Dano in "The Batman", also voiced his support, calling Dano “an incredible actor, and an incredible person”.

During an awards ceremony earlier this month, George Clooney said he would be "honoured" to work with Dano, Wilson and Lillard, adding that he did not enjoy "watching people be cruel".