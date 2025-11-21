Independent Bengali film ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’ released after week-long impasse

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Independent Bengali film 'The Academy of Fine Arts', directed by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) graduate Jayabrata Das, was released in theatres on Friday, ending a week-long uncertainty over its screening.

The film’s earlier release scheduled for November 14 was stalled after the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) raised objections.

The federation cited the involvement of a producer with outstanding dues to technicians from a previous project and noted that no federation-affiliated technicians had been employed for indoor or outdoor shoots.

FCTWEI president Swaroop Biswas had said the film "cannot be categorised as a student film" due to the participation of a known producer, adding that the producer had defaulted on payments to crew members of another project.

Following extensive discussions involving FCTWEI, the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), producers, director, cast, and other industry stakeholders, SSR Films, led by distributor Satadeep Saha, took over the distribution responsibilities.

Fifty per cent of the dues from the previous producer have been cleared, while the present distributor has settled the remaining amount, paving the way for the release.

Welcoming the development, Das said, "We don’t have the budget to print fresh posters announcing the release date. Please spread the word. We, young independent filmmakers, seek your support for this student film made on a crowdfunding budget." Mostly made on a small budget through crowdfunding, the neo-noir pulp-action crime thriller has acclaimed Bengali actors Rudranil Ghosh, Payel Sarkar, Saurav Das, Rahul Banerjee. The film was made over a period of 4 years due to financial issues.

Meanwhile, young director Arjunn Dutta, whose film 'Deep Fridge' won a National Award, expressed disappointment that his film was given a 1 pm slot in the state-run Nandan theatre, which has a steady audience for Bengali cinema.

However, the film has been given a 4 pm slot at another state-run auditorium, Radha Studio, as well as screenings in several multiplexes and privately owned single-screen theatres. PTI SUS MNB