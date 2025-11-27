Indescribable loss: Hema Malini shares pictures in first post since with Dharmendra's death

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Hema Malini shared a series of family photographs with late husband Dharmendra on Thursday, three days after the cinema icon passed away, and said he was “everything” to her -- a partner, guide and friend.

In her first post since Dharmendra's death on Monday, Malini said the loss is "indescribable" and the vacuum left behind will remain for the rest of her life.

"My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments," Malini wrote on X.

The 77-year-old remembered Dharmendra, 89, as a loving husband and an adoring father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

"Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.

"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them," said Malini.

Malini, who acted with Dharmendra in many blockbusters such as "Sholay", Seeta aur Geeta" and "Pratigya", said his talent and humility despite immense popularity, and universal appeal set him apart as a “unique icon unparalleled among legends”.

"His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she added.

In the subsequent posts, Malini shared more photos of her and Dharmendra, capturing moments from birthdays and anniversaries over the years. There were also photos of their daughters Esha and Ahaana.

"Togetherness over the years - always there for us... Some special moments," she wrote in another post.

Hours later, Malini posted another set of pictures, which were not published earlier. "I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these," she said in the caption.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, had been unwell for some time. He was cremated quietly at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, with the family maintaining silence about his death right till the end.

On November 11, several media houses reported his death, leading to a sharp rebuke from Malini.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she had posted on X.

A day later, he was discharged and taken to his Juhu home, where he breathed his last.

The family will hold a prayer meet at Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra on Thursday, which is expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry. PTI RB BK RB RB