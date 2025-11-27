Indescribable loss, vacuum will be lifelong: Hema Malini in first post since Dharmendra's death

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to late husband Dharmendra, saying he was “everything” to her - a partner, guide and friend whose passing has left an irreplaceable void.

In her first post since Dharmendra's death on Monday at the age of 89, Malini said the loss is "indescribable" and the vacuum left behind will remain for the rest of her life.

"My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments," Malini, 77, wrote on X.

The 77-year-old actor also shared many old photos capturing moments from their life together over the decades.

She remembered Dharmendra as a loving husband and an adoring father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

"Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.

"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them," said Malini.

Malini, who acted with Dharmendra in many blockbusters such as "Sholay", Seeta aur Geeta" and "Pratigya", said his talent and humility despite immense popularity, and universal appeal set him apart as a “unique icon unparalleled among legends”.

"His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she added.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, had been unwell for some time. He was cremated quietly at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, with the family maintaining silence about his death right till the end.

On November 11, several media houses reported his death, leading to a sharp rebuke from Malini.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she had posted on X.

A day later, he was discharged and taken to his Juhu home, where he breathed his last.

The family will hold a prayer meet at Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra on Thursday, which is expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry. PTI RB BK RB RB