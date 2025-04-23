India a country just as powerful as the world of 'One Piece': Japanese voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The bond between Japan and India is a precious one and people from both sides should cherish it, says Japanese actor Kappei Yamaguchi, known for his voice starring role in the globally popular anime series "One Piece".

Yamaguchi, who voices the fictional character Usopp in the franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, said India is a country just as powerful as the world of the long-running Japanese show.

"'One Piece' can really make everyone smile, and I think that's the case in India and, of course, in America and even in Europe. I've been able to experience this for myself by going to various places. It's a really precious bond (between Japan and India) that we should continue to cherish...

"I thought India was a very powerful country, an exciting country, and I myself have grown to love this country, but the fact that the people of this country are supporting 'One Piece' makes me think that it is a country that is just as powerful as the world of 'One Piece'," Yamaguchi told PTI in an interview.

The actor was recently in India along with his "One Piece" co-star Hiraoki Hirata for the Mumbai Comic Con 2025.

The series, which has been on air since 1999, follows the adventures of Monkey D Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his crew, named the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

Hirata, who voices Sanji in the show, said he is happy to see "One Piece" being recognised in India.

"I'd heard that it was really popular all over the world, but I only experienced it for real when I went to America and saw how enthusiastic the fans there were. So, as Kappie said, when people from countries like India get excited, the power they show is incredible..." he added.

While Yamaguchi and Hirata have been voicing the characters of Usopp and Sanji for 25 years now, both the actors originally auditioned to essay Luffy and Roronoa Zoro.

Mayumi Tanaka and Kazuya Nakai eventually voiced the roles of Luffy and Zoro, respectively.

Yamaguchi said he had never before played a role like Usopp, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates who serves as their sniper.

"I was really worried at first. But now it has been 25 years of me working with the character, I am able to do it now. I think the character of Usopp has already become familiar to me, to the point where I wonder what my initial concerns were...

"The character has changed a lot (over the years), as I've been able to put more and more of my own feelings and various aspects of myself into it. I think he's probably the character I have the most freedom with now," he added.

Voice starring in "One Piece" has had "a huge impact" on Yamaguchi, he said.

"The fact that I can feel happy about being able to work on this series is the greatest thing of all. We have been given a wonderful gift in the form of the 'One Piece' series, which brings a smile to people's faces and allows them to talk to each other." Hirata said Yamaguchi was already a famous voice actor, but he was unknown before joining the cast of "One Piece".

"So, when I got the role of Sanji in 'One Piece', my life completely changed. When I was chosen as Sanji, 'One Piece' fans didn't know who I was at all," he added.