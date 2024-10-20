India-born director brings complexities of vaccine hesitancy alive on London stage

London, Oct 20 (PTI) Award-winning India-born and London-based artist Amit Sharma has chosen the complex subject of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation as the inaugural theatre production of his tenure as Artistic Director of London’s Kiln Theatre.

‘Pins and Needles’, which had its world premiere recently and is running until next weekend, is written by Rob Drummond and explores the politics around vaccines – the more recent COVID jabs and others associated with childhood immunisation the world over. It stars British Indian actor Gavi Singh Chera as the central character Rob, who puts science and scepticism to the test with on-stage research into the pros and cons of the jabs which are ubiquitous in our lives today.

“The play is definitely there to spark debate and, importantly, for an audience member to find empathy and understanding of a person with opposite views from themselves,” explains Sharma.

“My passion for audiences is for them to see themselves and their voices reflected. That can also translate to those who don’t come from a similar background but feel equally connected to our work,” he said.

Sharma, a Prix Italia award winner for BBC comedy-drama named 'CripTales', chose Drummond's 'Pins and Needles' for his first season as Artistic Director and CEO at the iconic London venue for its contemporary subject matter that cuts across several themes.

“Even though the subject matter was about vaccinations, actually at the heart of it, it was about the choices we make when it comes to our loved ones and how much we’re influenced by our echo chambers. It also looked at how difficult it has become to find common ground, especially when we disagree with each other,” said the director.

In his new role at the Kiln Theatre, which is located in a very diverse area of the UK capital, Sharma hopes to offer more such thought-provoking drama.

“The Kiln is a theatre right at the heart of its community – a beacon for the people of Brent, bringing audiences to the borough from across London, the UK and internationally. There’s a magic that happens on that stage, and I look forward to working with the brilliant team there to bring that to audiences as we embrace this new phase together. I am absolutely buzzing for this next chapter,” he said.

As someone who feels fortunate to have two places he can call home — Britain and his birthplace, Sharma wants to bring alive stories on stage that speak to the world now even though they might not be based in this very moment.

“My artistic principles are rooted in what I believe India is great at – being inclusive and heartfelt, having ambition in striving for equality and celebrating the uniqueness of each individual,” he added. PTI AK GRS GRS