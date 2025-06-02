India-born restaurateur Asma Khan among 195 women features in record-setting song

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) India-born British restaurateur Asma Khan is among women from 195 countries who have featured in the "195" song which has entered the Guinness World Records for most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording.

The song has been produced to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement to uplift people through the transformative power of sound healing frequencies.

The Frequency School, co-founded by US Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum music producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dawson, has produced the powerful and universal campaign which premiered during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24.

"It has always been my dream to produce the first song in history featuring every country on the planet. Our vision was to unite 195 ordinary women from all walks of life in this pioneering and groundbreaking initiative to advocate for gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and to help people struggling with mental health issues," said Fuchs, who is also the executive producer of "195".

"Breaking this record is only the beginning, we are on a global mission to make our world a more peaceful place," she said.

Asma Khan, an immigrant to the UK and star of Netflix's Chef's Table, is one of the UK's most prominent female chefs.

She is the founder and owner of Darjeeling Express, a well-known London-based Indian restaurant known for its all-female kitchen and homestyle Indian cuisine. The restaurant features dishes from Khan's family recipes and the cooking traditions of her upbringing in Kolkata.

In 2024, TIME magazine named her one of the world's 100 most influential people. She is a chef advocate for the UN World Food Programme and holds honorary fellowships from Queen's College, Oxford, and King's College, London, where she earned a PhD in British Constitutional Law. PTI GJS DIV DIV