India to send first-ever women-led delegation to Toronto International Film Festival 2025

New Delhi, Sept 4 (PTI) In a landmark initiative, Women in Film (WIF) India, backed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Thursday announced the country’s first-ever women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The initiative, facilitated by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and supported by Waves Bazaar, the ministry’s flagship global markets platform, received a pool of over 200 applications in just one week.

Out of this, six projects spearheaded by women in key creative roles have been chosen to represent India at TIFF, which kickstarts from today and will be held till September 9.

The six winners are Arshaly Jose ("A Dandelion’s Dream"), Deepa Bhatia ("Rabbit Hole"), Katyayani Kumar ("Sons of The River"), Madhumita Sundararaman ("The Guest House"), Paromita Dhar ("Ulta") and Pramati Anand ("A Late Autumn Dream").

“This Ministry-backed programme will provide international visibility, mentorship, curated networking, and training in pitching and dealmaking, while creating long-term pathways for Indian women filmmakers to access global collaborations, funding and distribution,” WIF India said in a statement.

Women in Film is a global network of organisations that works to advance the careers and representation of women in the screen industries. WIF India, the local chapter, is focused on mentoring, showcasing and building opportunities for women filmmakers on international platforms.

The final selection was made by a distinguished international jury of producers, cultural leaders, and industry experts whose combined experience spans Academy Award–winning films, global film markets, and women's advocacy in cinema.