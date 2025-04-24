India Today Group, HOLA S.L. announce launch of HELLO! magazine Indian edition

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Media conglomerate India Today Group and HOLA S.L. on Thursday announced the launch of the Indian edition of HELLO! magazine.

Established in 1944 in Spain, HELLO! rests under the banner of HELLO! and HOLA S.L., one of the world's largest celebrity lifestyle magazines.

According to a press release, HELLO! India will appear in print along with a digital presence across its website and social media channels, in addition to hosting its marquee events.

The magazine currently boasts of its presence in 19 countries and is known for "its extraordinary visual treatment of the lives of celebrities, homes of the rich and famous, fashion, beauty, art, travel, food and exclusive access to some of the world's most inaccessible personalities".

The brand attracts over 40 million users globally, the release also stated.

The editorial team of HELLO! magazine's India edition will be led by Ruchika Mehta, who will serve as the editor.

Mehta comes with an experience of over 25 years in the lifestyle space and has been the launch editor of HELLO! in India, where she led the publication for over 17 years in her previous role.

Sakshi Kohli, COO-lifestyle and luxury business, India Today Group, will be at the helm of the business team.

Kohli has been with the group for over 17 years, and drives business for Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Brides Today. She comes with over 20 years of experience in communication, brand building and events in the media and entertainment industry.

Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor-in-chief, India Today Group, said the team is excited to add HELLO! to its existing lifestyle portfolio.

"I am confident that Ruchika and Sakshi will use their vast experience to make HELLO! a leading brand in India," Purie said in a statement.

"As ¡HOLA! completes 80 glorious years, we're proud and delighted that HELLO! India continues to be part of our story. We know that everyone who reads and connects with it will always find so much to celebrate," added Eduardo Sánchez Pérez, chairman of HELLO! and Hola S.L. Group.