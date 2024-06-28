India wins hands down when it comes to stories like 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) When it comes to stories like ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ I think only countries like Greece and China can come anywhere close to India. The other cultures do not have access to such rich stories, said actor-director-producer Kamal Haasan on Friday.

The actor was interacting with reporters after watching the film in Chennai.

The film is a real shot in the arm for the Indian film industry, he added.

"The director (Nag Ashwin) has selected a good script and sculpted it with a lot of patience into a blockbuster kind of film," said Haasan.

The film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Haasan, revolves around modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu God, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Haasan said the makers have combined science fiction and mythology cleverly, without causing any embarrassment and without leaning too heavily on religion.

"I prefer not to act in mythology films, as I would rather be among the humans. But I found Kalki’s storyline very interesting," said the actor, adding that his role in the film is just a drop in the huge Kalki universe.

He also said Bachchan has done a fantastic job in the film.

"We are now confused as to where he belongs – young or older generation of film actors," the actor poked fun of the Big B.

Haasan also said the film will appeal to everyone’s inner child.

"I think the film has been made keeping the children in mind. Even the songs were picturised differently and I am happy that I have also been a part of the film," said the actor.

While answering a question regarding the audience and their ability to understand complex stories in languages not known to them, Haasan said audiences have always been smart and always supported well-crafted films.

"When I was young, I remember watching the Malayalam film ‘Chemeen’. I watched it twice without even understanding the language. Tamilians came in droves to watch that film.

"And then there was this Telugu film ‘Maro Charitra’, Tamilians supported that too, even without dubbing. Cinema has a language of its own, which does not need any interpretation. People understand it," said Haasan. PTI JR KH