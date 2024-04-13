Indian-American-Belgian actor’s ‘Minimum’ to open UK Asian Film Festival in London

London: Indian-origin American-Belgian actor Rumana Molla’s directorial debut starring Naseeruddin Shah will open this year’s UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) with a world premiere here on May 2.

‘Minimum’, described as a poignant immigrant tale, is set in Belgium within the context of an Indian family and also stars Molla in a key role along with actors Namit Das, Saba Azad and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

It kicks off an array of films and tributes to well-known Indian artists, such as Shabana Azmi, as part of the annual festival which will be running across London, Leicester, Oxford and Glasgow until May 12.

“The UK Asian Film Festival this year celebrates feminism, diversity and empowering emerging British Asian talents,” said UKAFF Founder and Director Dr Pushpinder Chowdhry.

“Our 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow' initiative at the BFI Southbank offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes insights and skills workshops led by industry experts, empowering aspiring filmmakers to craft diverse narratives," she said.

"Through unique cinematic experiences, we aim to shape their identities, boost self-confidence and encourage learning from diverse perspectives,” she said.

This year’s “Climate of Change” theme for the festival, now in its 26th year, has been chosen to reflect a sense that the air is shifting to move on from the lived experiences of the recent past.

“Our programme will take communities on a journey away from the familiar, challenging comfort zones to embrace the transformative. In this critical juncture of political and economic uncertainty, our festival emerges as a vital platform, amplifying voices, igniting conversations and fostering empathy,” said UKAFF Creative Director Samir Bhamra.

The festival’s Closing Gala at the Kiln Theatre in London will see playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and actress Karisma Kapoor felicitated with awards for their contributions to the artistic scene and Hindi cinema.

Aligned with this year’s festival theme, fashion sustainability will be celebrated with maverick Indian designer Rina Dhaka, as she discusses her environmentally-friendly collections and career trajectory alongside a runway show of her most iconic pieces over the years.

A special ‘Magical Melodies: Celebrating Mohammed Rafi’ tribute event will celebrate the 100-year musical journey of the legendary Indian singer known for his soulful playback singing in some of the most iconic Hindi films over the years.

The ‘Celebrating The Golden Girl: Shabana Azmi’ event in Oxford will celebrate 50 industry years of the veteran Indian actress and her work across Indian and international films and theatre, helping to raise funds to support scholarships at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development.

The closing film of the 2024 festival will mark the UK premiere of acclaimed actor Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, a dark comedy thriller that tells the story of four South Asians abroad in the UK.