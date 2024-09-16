Indian designers Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta shine at Emmys 2024

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta were some of the Indian designers who made their presence felt at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Actor Laura Dern, who starred in and executive produced the Apple TV+ period television series "Palm Royale", wore statement jewellery at Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.

In an Instagram post, label Sabyasachi shared Dern's pictures wearing its jewellery on the Emmy red carpet.

"Laura Dern wears earrings, bangle, and the statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery for the 76th Emmy Awards," the brand said.

At the event, Bela Bajaria, chief content officer of Netflix, was spotted wearing a sheer black top and a bright pink floral lehenga, crafted by Sabyasachi.

Actor-producer Mindy Kaling, best known for "The Office", "The Mindy Project", and "Never Have I Ever", chose her go-to designer Gupta for the 76th edition of the Emmys.

Kaling wore a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a sculpted off-the-shoulder detail.

She shared a series of pictures in the ensemble on Instagram, calling the gown a "dream dress by @gauravguptaofficial".

Actors Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney also opted for Gupta's designs. PTI RDS RDS BK BK