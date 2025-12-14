Indian Embassy in Beijing hosts special show to pay tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

Beijing, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Beijing has hosted a musical show in memory of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Curated by Bivakar Choudhury, an esteemed artist and tabla teacher at Sri Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) of the Embassy, the programme titled ‘Smaran’ (remembrance) brought together the vibrant energy of young and gifted artistes and students of the centre, the mission said in a social media post on Saturday.

Each rhythm played was a humble offering to the maestro whose artistry transcended borders and touched the hearts of millions, it said.

Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla felicitated the participants.

Hussain died on December 15 last year due to lung-related complications at a hospital in San Francisco. He was 73. PTI KJV SCY SCY