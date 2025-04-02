Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles to begin on May 6

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The 23rd edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) is set to run from May 6 and May 10, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The gala will open with Varsha Bharath's directorial debut "Bad Girl" and close with Lawrence Valin's debut "Little Jaffna". It will be held at Landmark Theatres Sunset and the WGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

Part of IFFLA are films including this year's Sundance Grand Jury winner "Sabar Bonda" ("Cactus Pears") directed by debutant Rohan Kanawade, Raam Reddy's "The Fable" starring Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Rauniyar's "Pooja, Sir", "Village Rockstars 2" by Rima Das, Aranya Sahay's "Humans in the Loop", documentary "A Fly on the Wall" from Nilesh Maniyar and Shonali Bose, and TV series "DUI Shaw" in its Los Angeles premiere by Bangladeshi filmmaker Nuhash Humayun.

The screening of the show will be followed by a masterclass with Humayun, an IFFLA shorts alum.

Anu Rangachar, IFFLA's Artistic Director, said the 2025 IFFLA line-up celebrates the rich diversity of South Asian cinema with a strong emphasis on female-driven narratives both in front and behind the camera.

"We are thrilled to present an expanded lineup that not only showcases an exciting mix of talent, ranging from fearless new voices to returning alums and established auteurs, but also sparks vital crucial conversations.

"These films reflect complex and timely themes such as gender identity, migration, sexuality, mental health, climate change, and responsible technology, ensuring a truly thought-provoking and unforgettable festival experience," Rangachar said in a statement.

The slate includes an eclectic mix of South Asian films from countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the U S, the U K, and Canada, along with international co-productions from France, Singapore, and Norway.

According to the press release, IFFLA 2025 will feature 27 films, including seven narrative features, one documentary, 18 shorts, and a special two-episode screening of an anthology series. The festival includes two world premieres, six North American premieres, three U.S. premieres, and 14 Los Angeles premieres, highlighting a diverse and exciting slate of new voices and perspectives.

IFFLA 2025 also expands Industry Day into a two-day forum, offering creative industry connections and a chance to win a USD 10,000 Pitch Competition Grant.

Passes, tickets, and gala access are available now at www.indianfilmfestival.org.