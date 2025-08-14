Indian Film Festival of Melbourne kicks off with Aamir Khan as chief guest

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 commenced with great fanfare, with some of the most celebrated names including Aamir Khan, Vir Das and Tillotama Shome in attendance.

The event also hosted Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tanushree Das and R.S. Prasanna along with Mukesh Chhabra.

Das's "Baksho Bondi" featured as the festival’s highly anticipated Opening Night Film.

"It’s great to be here in Melbourne. I’m elated to be part of the Indian film festival of Melbourne. It’s a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together. I’m certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience," Aamir, who was the chief guest at the festival, said.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said IFFM is a meeting point for incredible stories, extraordinary talent, and a shared passion for cinema that transcends borders. "The presence of so many eminent guests, coupled with the enthusiastic support of the Victorian Government, makes this year’s festival not just a cultural celebration, but also a bridge that strengthens the ties between India and Australia," she added.

The 16th edition of IFFM runs from August 14 to August 24.