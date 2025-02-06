Bollywood pays tribute Lata Mangeshkar on her 3rd death anniversary

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, and singer Jaspinder Narula on Thursday paid tribute to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on her third death anniversary.

Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.

Sinha, also a TMC MP, thanked Mangeshkar for her contribution to Indian music.

"Floral & earnest tributes for the pride of the nation melodious nightingale a 'Bharat Ratna' #LataMangeshkar on her death anniversary. We can never thank you enough for the treasure of everlasting melodies you have left for us to cherish #DeathAnniversary," the actor wrote on X.

Floral & earnest tributes for the pride of the nation melodious nightingale a 'Bharat Ratna' #LataMangeshkar on her death anniversary. We can never thank you enough for the treasure of everlasting melodies you have left for us to cherish 🎶💐🙏🏽#DeathAnniversary pic.twitter.com/eJggvCHGXV — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 6, 2025

Bhardwaj, who collaborated with the late singer on the song "Paani Paani Re" from 1996's "Maachis", shared the audio of the song on his Instagram Stories as homage to Mangeshkar.

Narula shared a video of her singing Mangeshkar's song "Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna" from the 1973 film "Hanste Zakhm".

"Heartfelt tribute to Swar Kokila, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary. #homage #LataMangeshkar #bharatratna #jaspindernarula," said the singer, who recently received the Padma Shri.

Actor Jackie Shroff posted a video of the song "Lag Ja Gale" (1964's "Woh Kaun Thi?") on his official X page with the text "Forever in our hearts" in the clip.

"#LataMangeshkar," he captioned the post with a folded hands emoji.

Yatindra Mishra, who won a National Award for penning Mangeshkar's biography "Lata: Sur-Gatha", also remembered the singer in an X post.

"Today is the third death anniversary of respected Lata Mangeshkar ji #LataMangeshkar #latamangeshkarsongs," Mishra captioned a montage of his pictures with Mangeshkar.

"She sang, and time stood still. She sang, and generations fell in love. She sang, and a nation found its voice. Lata ji left with us forever an entire world of music #LataMangeshkar," wrote filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda on the microblogging site.

Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five and began her career as a singer in 1942. During her career spanning almost eight decades, she sang thousands of songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali.

Some of her iconic Hindi songs are: "Aayega Aane Wala", "Ye Sama", "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon", "Ajeeb Daastaan Hai", "Mohe Panghat Pe", "Baahon Mein Chale Aao", "Morni Baga Maa Bole", "Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye", "Jiya Jale", and "Tere Liye".

The official X handle of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting also remembered Mangeshkar.

"Remembering legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, on her death anniversary. Her timeless voice continues to resonate in the hearts of millions," it said.

National Film Development Corporation of India also commemorated her death anniversary.

"Remembering the Queen of Melody, the Nightingale of India, and the Voice of the Millennium—Lata Mangeshkar on the anniversary of her passing." The official X page of Doordarshan said Mangeshkar's "melodies continue to weave magic, keeping her legacy alive in every note and heart".

As a tribute to the singer on her death anniversary, the National Archives of India on X shared a letter signed by Mangeshkar, dated May 11, 1989, in which she authorised the use of her photograph on the "Golden Hits of Lata Mangeshkar" video cassette.

Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001, the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1989 and a host of other honours.