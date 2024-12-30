Indian film personalities praise PM Modi's vision of WAVES Summit 2025

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Prasoon Joshi were among personalities from the Indian film industry who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the WAVES Summit 2025, an initiative aimed at making India a hub of global creation.

Advertisment

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister on Sunday announced that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time between February 5 and February 9.

The official X page of the PM also shared a post about the upcoming event which was reposted by many celebrities on the microblogging platform.

Actor Akshay Kumar termed WAVES Summit 2025 as a "wonderful idea".

Advertisment

"Now this is PM @narendramodi ji’s vision towards promoting the Media & Entertainment sector... Waves 2025 summit will hopefully be a fabulous global forum to have the entire entertainment industry come and grow together," he wrote.

Now this is PM @narendramodi ji’s vision towards promoting the Media & Entertainment sector. Quite a wonderful idea. Waves 2025 summit will hopefully be a fabulous global forum to have the entire entertainment industry come and grow together. https://t.co/IBtadmxjpZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2024

Anil Kapoor said Modi's visionary leadership continues to inspire.

Advertisment

"The #WAVES2025 summit is a groundbreaking step towards making India the global hub for film and entertainment. Looking forward to seeing the world come together to celebrate creativity and collaboration #MannKiBaat," the actor added.

@narendramodi Ji’s visionary leadership continues to inspire! The #WAVES2025 summit is a groundbreaking step towards making India the global hub for film and entertainment. Looking forward to seeing the world come together to celebrate creativity and collaboration🇮🇳 #MannKiBaat https://t.co/EoiKlwCxSX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 30, 2024

"Excited to witness India become a global hub for film and entertainment. Looking forward to contributing to this landmark initiative," said producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Advertisment

Prasoon Joshi, CBFC head and lyricist-writer, said WAVES Summit 2025 will put the "spotlight on India's content industry & its vast potential".

India is leading the way in entertainment and innovation, added actor Sanjay Dutt.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on this visionary initiative. WAVES 2025 will be a fantastic platform for global collaboration. Excited to witness this revolution in the film and media world," Dutt wrote.

Advertisment

India leading the way in entertainment and innovation! Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on this visionary initiative. WAVES 2025 will be a fantastic platform for global collaboration. Excited to witness this revolution in the film and media world. https://t.co/gbfsxurDHl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 29, 2024

Actor-BJP leader Khushbu Sundar called the initiative "yet another milestone in entertainment industry."

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) and Apoorva Mehta (Dharma Productions) thanked Modi for launching WAVES Summit 2025.

Advertisment

"This is a big step in showcasing India’s creative brilliance to the world and establishing our nation as a global hub for content creation. Here’s to an era of making waves with limitless possibilities. Thank you Shri @narendramodi Ji @PMOIndia @MIB_India for this initiative," Sidhwani wrote on X.

A huge congratulations on the launch of WAVES- World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 🌎🎥. This is a big step in showcasing India’s creative brilliance to the world and establishing our nation as a global hub for content creation. Here’s to an era of making waves with… https://t.co/hwHhvmBglV — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 30, 2024

The Waves 2025 Summit promises to be a remarkable global platform for the entertainment industry to collaborate and thrive together," said Mehta.

Advertisment

The official X page of production house Maddock Films posted: "Looking forward to this convergence of ideas and creative minds in entertainment from across the world, right here in India - WAVES 2025."

Looking forward to this convergence of ideas and creative minds in entertainment from across the world, right here in India - WAVES 2025 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) December 30, 2024

In his address, Modi compared WAVES to global events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding the leaders from the media and entertainment industry as well as creative minds from across the globe will gather in Delhi for the Summit.

He also urged all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.