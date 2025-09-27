‘Indian Idol 16’ to premiere on October 18

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) "Indian Idol" is set to return for its 16th season with the new theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist" and will have its debut on October 18, Sony Entertainment Television announced on Saturday.

The Hindi-language singing competition reality show first began airing on Sony Entertainment Television in 2004 and has produced multiple seasons since then.

"Indian Idol" will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV, according to a press release.

“Promising to blend today’s talent with songs of yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of songs of yesteryears in Indian music. This season will be a power-packed journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent,” the statement issued on behalf of the show read.

The judges' panel of the upcoming season will comprise music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, and rapper Badshah.