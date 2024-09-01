Indian melodies at Uzbekistan stage enthrall audience during 'Sharq Taronalarai'

Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sep 1 (PTI) Music enthusiasts at the historic Registan square here grooved on Bollywood beats with singer Shibani Kahyap's rendition of chartbusters at the 13th international music festival "Sharq Taronalarai", the largest cultural festival in central Asia.

Kashyap is the first Indian artist to perform at the closing ceremony of the festival held under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

"Sharq Taronalari", which translates to "Melodies of the East," is an international festival dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the rich musical traditions of the world. The festival has grown significantly since its inception in 1997, when it first welcomed performers from 31 countries.

By 2019, participation had expanded to 75 countries, underscoring the event's global significance.

The 13th edition of the festival saw over 300 participants from more than 70 countries performing at the iconic Registan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its stunning architecture and historical significance.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the "Sharq Taronalari" festival has become a festival of world melodies in essence and meaning.

"How many fascinating, beautiful melodies have sounded over the past time under the starry sky of Samarkand! Thanks to our forum, the musical values formed in the ancient East have won wide international recognition. The festival gave recognition to dozens of talented singers and musicians, gifted young people, gave them wings to fly, gave their creativity strength and inspiration," he said.

"In the current troubled times, preserving the original and humanistic values is increasingly difficult. In such a difficult situation, true art, music, and literature... glorifying the ideals of humanism, must enter the arena as a life-affirming force, bringing peace and goodness to people, overcoming the boundaries of time and space," the president added.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening friendship and harmony between peoples, studying the musical heritage, and passing it on to future generations.

The festival's objectives include promoting national music arts, preserving cultural traditions, supporting young talents, and fostering international creative collaborations while promoting the ideals of peace, friendship, and mutual tolerance.

A conference on the theme "Music Culture of Eastern Peoples: Principles of Creative Convergence in the Processes of Globalisation" was also held on the sidelines of the festival and saw the participation of musicologists, scientists from research centres, professors and teachers from musical higher education institutions besides and researching doctoral and masters' students.