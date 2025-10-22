Indian Sarangi maestro Nabeel Khan to lead star-studded musical extravaganza in Dubai

Dubai, Oct 22 (PTI) Renowned Indian Sarangi maestro Nabeel Khan will headline a grand live concert in Dubai on October 26, which organisers expect to draw a record audience of over 50,000 music lovers The event, organised by Emirates Loves India, is being billed as one of the largest live music shows in the UAE this year, with more than 50,000 people already pre-registered to attend.

Born in New Delhi, Khan is the first and only Indian Sarangi artist in the UAE to have received the prestigious Golden Visa for talented artists.

Grandson of the legendary Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Sabri Khan, he has gained international recognition for modernising the traditional sound of the Sarangi, blending its soulful melodies with modern genres.

The musical event will showcase a fusion of Sufi, Qawwali, Rock, and Bollywood genres, highlighting Khan's distinctive vocals and Sarangi mastery.

The concert will also feature performances by popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh, Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, and Malayali rapper Neeraj Madhav, the organisers said. PTI CORR SCY SCY