India’s Mission LiFE takes centre-stage at London Fashion Week

London, Sep 18 (PTI) India’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission to promote sustainability in all aspects of life took centre-stage for "India Day" at London Fashion Week 2023, with Indian designers showcasing creations using a range of eco-friendly materials.

Under the umbrella of “Sustainable Modernity”, students of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) in partnership with the London School of Trends presented their collections at a colourful catwalk in London on Saturday.

Their creations were made using plant-based fabrics produced in India such as lotus stems, banana leaves, rose petals, cotton, bamboo and other natural fibres.

“The designers were instructed to employ sustainable materials and zero-waste practices to create a collection that was both cutting edge and wearable,” the London School of Trends said in a statement.

“They were tasked to show how the artisans and their surroundings are linked and depend on each other. A profound connection to the Earth has played a significant role in the cultural practices of India, which have a long history of being influenced by the natural environment,” it said.

The all-female design team was made up of Rajvi and Yatri Patel, Preksha Jain, Somya Goyal, Vidhita Raut, Sidhi Penkar and Roma Agarwal.

Their unique designs were showcased by models following an earlier interaction at the Indian High Commission in London with High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, among other diplomats.

The idea was to highlight how upcycling, material optimisation and waste reduction have been at the forefront of India's artisan practices for decades.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission LiFE movement, such practices are being revived and nurtured with an innovative approach by young designers in the country.

"Mission LiFE can become a mass movement of environmentally-conscious lifestyle. What is needed today is Mindful and Deliberate Utilisation, instead of Mindless and Destructive Consumption," said Modi as he introduced the concept to the world at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021.