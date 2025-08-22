India's National School of Drama to debuts in Singapore with 3-day theatre festival

Singapore, Aug 22 (PTI) India's National School of Drama (NSD) will make its debut in Singapore next week with its Repertory Company staging a three-day theatre festival to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The event, organised by the High Commission of India in Singapore, will be held from August 28 to 30 at the Capitol Theatre, local weekly Tabla! reported on Friday.

The festival also coincides with the 60th anniversary of NSD’s Repertory Company.

The festival will feature three acclaimed Hindi plays -- Kalidasa’s Sanskrit classic Abhigyanasakuntalam, the social drama Babuji, and the satirical comedy Tajmahal Ka Tender, which imagines Mughal emperor Shah Jahan navigating modern-day bureaucratic hurdles while building the Taj Mahal.

To make the productions accessible to all, English subtitles will be displayed on separate screens.

Founded in 1959, the New Delhi-based NSD is India’s premier theatre institution under the Ministry of Culture. Its Repertory Company, established in 1964, has staged hundreds of productions ranging from ancient Sanskrit works and modern Indian classics to experimental and international theatre.

NSD has produced many of India’s leading actors, directors and playwrights, and is acclaimed internationally for its artistic excellence.

According to the High Commission, the festival is intended not only as a cultural showcase but also as an educational journey, offering audiences a glimpse into India’s heritage, social narratives and humour through live performance.

The Capitol Theatre, known for its art deco architecture and modern technical facilities, will provide the setting for NSD's elaborate sets, costumes and stagecraft.