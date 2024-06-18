Indo-Bangladesh gangster movie 'Toofan' released

Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Indo-Bangladesh collaborative production 'Toofan', a gangster movie, was released in the neighbouring country.

Starring Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, versatile actor Chanchal Choudhury, and India's Mimi Chakraborty, the film is directed by acclaimed Dhaka director Raihan Rafi.

'Toofan' was released in Bangladesh on Monday, and it will be opened in Indian theatres on June 28.

Three prominent production houses—Alpha-i and Chorki from Bangladesh, and SVF from India—have joined forces to finance this movie, which unfolds against the gritty and dangerous backdrop of an underworld don's empire in Bangladesh.

Reflecting on the journey of Toofan, Shakib Khan said, "The story is incredibly gripping. The entire team has poured their hearts and souls into bringing this vision to life. It's a film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats." The film tells the tale of a killer who rises to power, transforming into a formidable don.

Mimi Chakraborty, making her debut in a Bangladeshi project, shared her excitement.

"Working on Toofan has been an extraordinary experience. The team welcomed me with open arms, and I felt an immediate connection with the story and my character. At times, it felt as though I was shooting in Kolkata, as the warmth and camaraderie were so infectious." Before Toofan, Bengali films like 'Titash Ekti Nadir Naam' (A river named Titash, 1973), 'Padma Nadir Majhi' (Boatman of Padma, 1992), 'Moner Manush' (Ideal person, 2010), 'Ami Shudhu Cheyechhi Tomay' (I want only you, 2014), 'Aashique' (Lover, 2015), 'Nawab' (2017), 'Doob: No Bed of Roses' (2017), and 'Bhaijaan Elo Re' (Here comes Bhaijaan, 2018) have crossed borders to be released in theatres in the two nations.