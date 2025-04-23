Inhumane act of violence, may we stand united as a nation: Shah Rukh Khan on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday described the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as an "inhumane act of violence" and expressed deepest condolences for the grieving families of the victims.

Terrorists targeted a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Shah Rukh shared a post on X to condemn the attack.

"Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam.

"In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act," he wrote.

Several parts of the Jammu region observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam, officials said.

Besides Jammu city, shutdown was observed in Reasi, Udhampur, Katra, Kathua, and Samba.

Protests were held in several parts of Jammu city, with many protesters raising anti-Pakistan slogans.