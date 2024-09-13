'Inside Out 2' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 25

New Delhi: Disney Pixar's animated movie "Inside Out 2" will be available streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 25.

The animated coming-of-age movie is a sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning film "Inside Out". It was released in theatres and amassed over USD 1.67 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, "Inside Out 2" will be available in English and Hindi on the platform, the streaming service said in a press release.

"Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up, the official plotline read.

It features an ensemble cast of Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.