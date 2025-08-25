'Inspector Zende', featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, to release on Netflix on September 5

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh-starrer "Inspector Zende" will premiere on Netflix on September 5, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. The streamer released the film's trailer, which shows Bajpayee's sharp-witted inspector Zende locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj, according to a press release.

The film is loosely inspired by the real life arrest of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj by Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende.

"What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining... I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix," Bajpayee said in the statement.

Mandlekar said the project had every ingredient to become a "gripping film".

"Inspector Zende's real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can't wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix," he added.