International film festival in Latur from Thursday

Latur (Maha), Feb 14 (PTI) A four-day international film festival will be held in Latur city of central Maharashtra from Thursday.

Advertisment

The festival has been organized by the Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, Pune Film Festival and Abhijat Film Society at PVR Theatre.

Around 25 domestic and foreign films will be screened for free during the festival where entry is allowed for anyone above 18 years of age.

State culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will inaugurate the festival at 5 pm.

The opening film will be "Blaga's Lessons" (Bulgaria) .

Two Marathi films, "Sthal" (directed by Jayant Somalkar) and "Shyamchi Aai" (directed by Sujay Dahake) too will feature in the festival which will conclude on February 18 with the film "A Sensitive Person" directed by Tomas Klein. PTI COR KRK