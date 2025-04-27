Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace get married

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Actors Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

The couple announced the news by sharing a collaborative video from their big day on Instagram on Friday.

"Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later," read the caption. The video showed the duo taking vows and glimpses from the celebration.

Gruffudd, 51, and Wallace, 32, made their relationship public in 2021. In 2024, they shared the engagement news with a social media post.

"The most precious thing happened," read the caption.

The "Fantastic Four" actor was previously married to Alice Evans. They share two daughters, Ella, 15 and Elsie, 11. PTI ATR ATR