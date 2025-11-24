'Irreplaceable loss for Indian film world', Amit Shah mourns Dharmendra's demise

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, terming it an "irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world".

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said coming from an ordinary family, Dharmendra carved an indelible identity for himself in the film industry.

"The passing of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world," Shah wrote.

Dharmendra was one of those rare actors who brought every character he touched to life, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups, he said.

"Through his acting, he will forever remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," the home minister said in the post.

Dharmendra, who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam" to "Sholay", passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

The actor who essayed a wide spectrum of roles, ranging from an idealist engineer to a kind hearted thief, would have turned 90 on December 8.

He will be seen on silver screen in the upcoming movie 'Ikkis'.