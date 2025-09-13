IRS officer Anwesh's film 'Kathakar Ki Diary' to be screened at International York Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anwesh announced the selection of his film "Kathakar Ki Diary" at the prestigious International New York Film Festival.

The "low budget film" serves as a cinematic tribute to the stories of the common man and a vibrant example of collaborative effort and creativity, featuring around 200 local theatre artists and technicians from Odisha, Mumbai, and Pune, according to a press release.

"Kathakar Ki Diary" features Kapil Bhagwat, Yogesh Jadhav, Baby Aarohi Chatterjee, Ashlesha Sundermal, and Daniel Vincent.

It has been edited by National Award-winning editor Aseem Sinha, who is known for working with the noted late filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who attended a private screening of the film in Mumbai recently, praised "Kathakar Ki Diary" and compared it to the timeless works of cinema icons Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen.

"Anwesh's film reminds me of my FTII days. It's an international-level amazing craft work with living and realistic characters. Despite limited resources, Anwesh's cinematic passion and craftsmanship shine through on screen," he said.

The International New York Film Festival will commence on September 26 and conclude on October 13. PTI KKP ATR ATR RB RB