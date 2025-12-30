Isha Malviya to star in Punjabi film 'Ishqa'n De Lekhe'

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) "Bigg Boss 17" fame Isha Malviya is set to make her big screen debut with Punjabi film "Ishqa'n De Lekhe".

Directed by Manvir Brar, the film is written by Jassi Lohka. It is expected to release in theatres on March 6, 2026.

Malviya who will feature alongside Gurnam Bhullar in the film, gained popularity after appearing in reality show "Bigg Boss 17". She is also known for featuring in television series "Udaariyaan", where she essayed the role of Jasmine Kaur Ahluwalia.

The 22-year-old actor shared the poster of the film on her Instagram handle on Monday. "In cinemas 6 march 2026," read the caption.

It featured the close up of both the actors looking at each other.

The film will have music composed by Avvy Sra, Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev, Himanshu Sharma, Gurnam Bhullar, and V Rakx. It is executive produced by Jaswinder Lahri.