Ishaan Khatter pens a note after 'Homebound' gets snubbed from Oscars

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) "The film will always be a piece of my heart", wrote Ishaan Khatter on his latest starrer "Homebound" after it was shortlisted for the Oscars but failed to secure a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film, which was an official Oscar entry from India, is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and had its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

Inspired by an article headlined “Taking Amrit Home” by journalist Basharat Peer in The New York Times, the film stars also Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

It chronicles the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit, who aspire to join the police force in search of dignity and social acceptance long denied to them because of their surnames. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, which didn't include "Homebound".

Khatter shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday and penned a lengthy note along. "'Homebound' is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor," he wrote.

The actor said he will always look back at the film's journey with love and gratitude. "Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass. @neeraj.ghaywan I love you brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound no feeling is final," he added.

Jethwa also shared a note on his Instagram handle and said, although he is heartbroken the film couldn't make it to the Oscars nominations, he is still proud of the it to have been shortlisted for the Oscars.

"Yes, we couldn't make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure in not when you fail; it's when you don't try. And the only thing the whole 'Homebound' team did from the very first day was just to TRY," he wrote.

"I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars, It's more than what I ever imagined, desired or deserved... Will always be grateful to Jogi sir, Neeraj sir, and Karan sir. My love and respect to Ishaan, Janhvi, and my 'Homebound' family," he added. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR