Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa reach Cannes ahead of 'Homebound' premiere

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the lead actors of director Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound", have landed in France ahead of the film's premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Produced by Karan Johar, the Hindi movie will screen in the Un Certain Regard segment of the prestigious gala on May 21.

Johar and actor Jahnvi Kapoor, who also stars in "Homebound", are in Cannes too for the film's showcase.

Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese is on board the movie as an executive producer.

Khatter shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

"Bonjour festival de Cannes," he wrote in a post.

Johar uploaded a video showing off the clear blue sky of Cannes on his Instagram Story.

Jethwa shared a series of reels on Instagram as he was on the way to the festival. The official synopsis of "Homebound" reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."

"Homebound" is the second film by Ghaywan set to have its premiere at Cannes. Earlier, Ghaywan's directorial debut "Masaan", starring Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal, premiered in the same category a decade ago.

The Un Certain Regard segment recognises the first and second films of promising filmmakers at the gala.

This year, the section also features Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut “Eleanor the Great”, Morad Mostafa’s “Aisha Can’t Fly Away”, “The Last One for the Road” by Francesco Sossai, “Meteors” by Hubert Charuel, “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo” by Diego Céspedes, “My Father’s Shadow’ by Akinola Davies Jr, “Once Upon A Time In Gaza” by Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser, “A Pale View of the Hills” by Kei Ishikawa, “Pillion” by Harry Lighton and “Urchin” by Harris Dickinson, among others.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 24.