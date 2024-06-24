'Ishq Vishk Rebound' earns Rs 4.35 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai: Young adult romance "Ishq Vishk Rebound" has minted Rs 4.35 crore in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Released on Friday, the Hindi film is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Production house Tips Films shared the box office update on its official X page.

"Your love story with #IshqVishkRebound is our favorite! In theatres NOW #PyaarKaSecondRound @rohitssaraf #PashminaRoshan #JibraanKhan #NailaGrrewal @RameshTaurani @NiDharm #JayaTaurani @kumartaurani #VinayChhawal #VaishaliKamalakarNaik #KetanPedgaonkar @MrAkvarious," the banner wrote in the caption of the poster, stating that the nett domestic box office collection of the film stood at Rs 4.35 crore at the end of three days.

Starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Naila Grrewal, "Ishq Vishk Rebound" revolves around four friends and their complicated love lives.

The new movie is the follow-up of 2003's "Ishq Vishk", starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury.