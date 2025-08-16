Isla Johnston in negotiations to lead Baz Luhrmann's directorial 'Jehanne d’Arc'

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (PTI) British actor Isla Johnston, known for featuring in series such as "Kiri" and "The Queen's Gambit", is in talks to star in Warner Bros' epic "Jehanne d’Arc".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, if finalised, the actor will lead the film, which is being directed by Baz Luhrmann, the filmmaker whose credits include "Strictly Ballroom", "Australia" and "The Great Gatsby" among others.

The director wrote the script for the film alongside Ava Pickett. The upcoming project will also mark the first leading role for the 18-year-old actor.

The story revolves around a teenage French peasant who thought god had sent her to earth to lead an army.

She believed she would save her country during the Hundred Years’ War, which lasted between 1337–1453. It was a conflict between the kingdoms of England and France, followed by a civil war in France.

More details about the film are kept under wraps.

Johnston made her debut as a child actor in 2018 with a small role in the British television crime drama miniseries "Kiri". She is also known for essaying the younger version of Anya Taylor-Joy in the 2020 Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit". PTI ATR ATR ATR