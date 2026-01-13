Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman says his new film inspired by protests over 2012 gangrape case

Jerusalem, Jan 13 (PTI) Renowned Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman says the idea of his new film "Murders too Close, Love too Far" came to him during his visit to India in 2012 when the country was rocked with protests over the horrific gangrape and murder of a physiotherapy intern.

Wolman, known for making movies such as "Floch", "My Michael", "An Israeli Love Story" and "Valley of Strength", has co-directed the murder mystery with Indian filmmaker Manju Borah. The movie, which is the first co-production between India and Israel, is set to be screened at the 24th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

"On December 28, 2012, I attended the New Delhi International Film Festival with my film 'Gei Oni (Valley of Strength)'. A few days earlier, the horrific gang rape and murder had happened. I was there on the streets of Delhi witnessing the huge demonstrations and marches of mainly by women after the incident," Wolman told PTI.

"It was then and there that the idea for the film 'Murder Too Close - Love Too Far' was born. I wrote to my friend Manju Borah from Assam about my idea and fortunately she agreed to co-produce and co-direct the film with me," the filmmaker added.

Wolman said the film was shot in India and addresses themes like "abuse, violence, corruption, group behaviour, gang and mob mentality".

"They are a part of life here in Israel as anywhere else in the world. I have made films in America, Europe, Africa and China and all deal with similar stories, issues and problems", he added.

At the PIFF, "Murders too Close, Love too Far" will be showcased as part of Global Cinema segment on January 17 and 19.

The film's storyline has two plots of murders and love running parallely and they intertwine and feed each other, building tension and keeping the suspense alive till the last moment.

"Two police officers are brutally murdered in a rural police station. A senior CBI officer, Ram Chaudhary, investigates and crosses paths with a talented artist, Gita, as the mystery deepens and their relationship evolves, intertwining personal and procedural threads leading to the story's revelation," read the official logline.

The movie features Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, Adil Hussain and Diganta Hazarika.

Additionally, the film gala will screen Wolman's 2023 movie "Judas", based on the last novel of one of Israel's best-known authors Amos Oz.

Wolman will also be conducting a workshop, titled "Film Constraint to Creativity: Thriving as an independent filmmaker", on how to turn limitations into creative strength and building a sustainable path as an independent filmmaker on January 24 at the PVR Icon, The Pavilion Mall.

The filmmaker has been associated with PIFF for more than twenty years. He has also been a part of the jury at several Indian film festivals.