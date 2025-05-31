Issa Rae to headline and produce 'Good People, Bad Things'

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Hollywood actor Issa Rae, best known for "Insecure", is set to star in MRC's comedy thriller, titled "Good People, Bad Things".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is written and directed by Ninian Doff.

It follows an overwhelmed woman (Rae) who gets lost in a seemingly infinite parking garage and soon discovers she is not alone.

"Good People, Bad Things" is produced by Rae alongside Montrel McKay for Hoorae. Laura Tunstall and Stephanie Wilcox are producing through Present Company Inc.

The project marks the third collaboration of Rae with the MRC studio, after "American Fiction" and "The Lovebirds".