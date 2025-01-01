It holds a special place in my heart: Sooraj Barjatya on his OTT debut

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who has forayed into OTT platform with "Bada Naam Karenge", on Wednesday said he hopes the upcoming show will strike a chord with the audience.

The show, which was officially announced last year, will release on Sony LIV in February.

It is directed by Palash Vasvani, who helmed "Gullak", and stars Ritik Ghanshani of "Dil Dosti Dilemma", fame and Ayesha Kaduskar, known for "Agneepath" and "Candy".

With a legacy rooted in heartfelt storytelling and family values, Barjatya's banner Rajshri Productions along with streaming platform Sony LIV unveiled the teaser of "Bada Naam Karenge", which is billed as a love story returning back to roots.

Barjatya said the show is filled with love and family values.

"This series holds a special place in my heart. With 'Bada Naam Karenge', we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values. It’s about finding balance amidst life’s changing dynamics, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this heartfelt story with the audience.

Collaborating with Sony LIV has been a wonderful experience, and I hope viewers will resonate with the love and dedication we've put into this series," the filmmaker, known for movies like "Uunchai", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Hum Aapke Hai Koun!", said in a statement.

"Bada Naam Karenge" revolves around Rishabh and Surbhi, whose arranged marriage takes a beautiful and unexpected turn.

Actors Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani among others round out the cast of the show. PTI KKP BK BK