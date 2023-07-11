It is an interesting time for actors, so many doors have opened already: Gajraj Rao

Bengaluru, July 11 (PTI) The exaggerated slapstick employed by Jeetu Kaushik of 'Badhaai Ho' got him more fans for sure. And awards. But it only takes two minutes of conversation with him to know that the performer in Gajraj Rao is more delighted with the broody undertones that Atmaram Dubey of 'Thai Massage', an understated film with its own niche following, gets to display.

The man, who made his film debut with ‘Bandit Queen’ all those years ago, says he had to walk a steep path to success. "I started working on stage in the 1990s in Delhi. When I came to Mumbai, it took me a while to create a niche for myself in cinema," says Rao.

In other words, nobody can really blame him if he were to settle for the slapstick that delights the masses. But Rao’s confidence in his craft has him betting on opportunities that are different – like televised plays.

Rao says teleplays let him explore his first love, theatre, in a new format. "Working in OTT shows habituates you to longer cuts and the takes are smaller. The director just takes one master shot and then you move on to close-ups. The treatment of 'Gunehgaar', however, was almost theatrical. For one, I had to learn my lines thoroughly,” explains Rao.

The experience was exhilarating because there was no break in the performances, adds Rao.

"It was not exactly like theatre because on stage there are no retakes and the dynamics are different. In a teleplay, retakes are possible because we are filming, and yet the treatment and the set design were very close to what we experience on stage. As an actor, I learned a lot from this format," says Rao.

Teleplays, says Rao with confidence, will only help theatre.

"Theatre has survived the arrival of radio, cinema, television and OTT platforms. It will continue in the future as well. I do believe that teleplays can engage people who have never seen live theatre before, and encourage them to experience a stage performance in person,” adds Rao.

With Zee Theatre’s decision to dub the original Hindi content in the southern languages of Kannada and Telugu, through their ‘South Special Theatre’, Rao is aware that his 'Gunehgaar' can be taken to a wider audience.

The dubbed version of ‘Gunehgaar’ can be watched on July 16 on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV and D2h’s Rangmanch Active.

No, Rao is not worried that the essence will be lost in translation.

"I truly believe it is a fantastic initiative to dub a Hindi teleplay in other regional languages. Now the audiences can enjoy a story from another milieu in their own language. The theatre also gets to grow and expand its reach in this manner," says Rao.

Interestingly, owing to his surname, often people mistake him for a south Indian, says Rao. Laughingly, Rao adds that he might not be Kannadiga as people assume, but he holds Kannada theatre in the highest regard.

"Kannada theatre has had many stalwarts, and in Bangalore, good plays are treated with real warmth. Every theatre exponent wants to perform in this city at least once," says Rao.

Yes, the film actor in him too is excited by how so many young filmmakers are steering Kannada cinema in a new direction. “I am looking forward to working in Kannada films after watching 'Kantara'. What an amazing film that is! It has single-handedly changed the grammar of popular film-making across India. The success of the blockbuster 'KGF' franchise too speaks for itself. But even a small-budget film like 'Humble Politician Nograj', which I saw some time ago, was such an entertaining satire. I would love to be a part of this regional resurgence that we are seeing now," says Rao.

Mostly, Rao says, he is happy to be there at a time when change is afoot in the industry. "This is a very interesting time for actors. So many doors for creative expression have opened already," says Rao.

Personally, he says he holds it dear that after so many years he can experience the excitement and thrill of theatre all over again.

"I had waited to work with Akarsh Khurana for so long and 'Gunehgaar' was truly a dream come true. It is undoubtedly one of the most important milestones of my acting career," says Rao. PTI JR JR ANE