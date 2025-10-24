It is like a perfect marriage: Ayushmann Khurrana on Sooraj Barjatya film

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Working with Sooraj Barjatya, known for his family dramas, is like a dream come true moment, says Ayushmann Khurrana, who describes their union as a “perfect marriage”.

Khurrana is headlining the next movie of the filmmaker, best known for “Maine Pyaar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, “Vivah” and “Uunchai”. It will feature Sharvari as the female lead.

"It is very exciting. The good thing is that this Prem is very closer to me. Through this film, I have come closer to Sooraj ji... It is like a perfect marriage,” Khurrana told PTI.

“He makes very few films but he is one of the most successful directors in our country, his track record and success record is the highest in India. It is a matter of pride for me that I’m working on a film with Sooraj Barjatya. It was my childhood dream. We will start work from November 1 on the film. Whenever I meet him, I touch his feet because he is like that, he has that kind of vibe, and he deserves it.” The film will see Khurrana step into the iconic role of Prem, a character that has become synonymous with Barjatya’s family-centric movies, often portrayed by superstar Salman Khan.

“Prem is like (Lord) Ram to me because the main character in his (Barjatya) films is a very cultured, well-mannered man, and how a man should be in a society, that is Prem. Perfect green flag is Prem,” the actor, who became the poster boy of middle-of-the-road cinema like “Vicky Donor”, “Badhai Ho”, “Bala”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, and “Dream Girl”, said.

Khurrana currently stars in "Thamma", the new movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe that also features "Stree", "Bhediya" and "Munjya".