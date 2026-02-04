It took me a lot of time to accept I am beautiful the way I am: Mrunal Thakur

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Actor Mrunal Thakur says it took her years to accept herself as she felt underconfident for the longest and had many insecurities even after entering the film industry.

Thakur, who is set to feature alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Ravi Udyawar's directorial "Do Deewane Seher Mein", spoke at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.

The actor said she had insecurities for the longest time. "When I used to change schools all the time, there were some insecurities. I used to feel underconfident...Up until now…till the release of my film 'Son of Sardaar 2', I used to feel that way. I realised it took me a lot of time to accept that yes, I am beautiful the way I am. And I’m just so proud of myself with the way I am," she said.

"There was so much noise around, everyone thought, look perfect, do this body, do that, look like this, manicure, pedicure, pretend, just cross your legs. No, man. I’m just perfectly imperfect and I love that," she added.

Asked what made her board "Do Deewane Seher Mein", the actor said she was convinced after hearing the narration of the film. “Sir (Udyawar) actually gave me a call and said, ‘Mrunal, I want you to hear something'...It’s very rare that you just say, ‘Sir, let’s start shooting.’ That was the time. It was so easy because I had to do it from my heart," she said.

Speaking on the film, Thakur said she believes the audience will resonate with it. “Through this movie, I just want to let the audience know that this film is for you. You will be able to resonate with it. When you watch that film, sitting in that seat, you should feel like you’re a part of that movie," she said.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 20.