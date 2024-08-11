It was a difficult time: Manisha Koirala looks back on ovarian cancer diagnosis

Mumbai: Health needs to be a priority for youth today, says actor Manisha Koirala, who as a cancer survivor, doesn't want anyone to face the disease.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and was deemed 'cancer-free' in 2014.

Awareness is key to conquering any disease or health issue, she said.

"In today's time, the younger generation is facing a lot of health issues. They should maintain a proper health plan. I was also a cancer patient who survived due to awareness.

"If I can defeat cancer, why not anyone? It was a very difficult time for me when I was diagnosed with cancer. I don't want anyone to face this kind of disease. I'm appealing to everyone to please be health conscious," Koirala told PTI.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the CFBP Holistic Health Summit 2.0 here on Saturday.

The event was organised to promote holistic health practices and actionable strategies to implement in their daily lives, according to a press release.

Koirala was most recently seen in the hit Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar".